Tillman, Sr., Thomas J. 92, of Melrose Park, formerly of Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Betty Jean Tillman for 50 years; loving father of Thomas J. (Ernestine) Tillman, Jr., William (Becky Jean) Tillman, Patrice (Jerry Williams) Tillman, Lenore Simms, Paula Tillman - Nasira Muhammad and the late Peter (Jennifer, surviving) Tillman; proud grandfather of ten; great-grandfather of 25; dear son of the late William and Laurabelle Tillman; brother-in-law of Helen Richardson; godfather of Lamar Howard; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Thomas was a WWII Army and Air Force Veteran, having served in The Tuskegee Airmen. He was a member of the Chicago Dodo Chapter, 50 year member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, and longtime member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church and Grace Lutheran Church, Chicago and presently, a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hillside. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019. Friends and Family are asked to meet on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2317 S. Wolf Rd., Hillside. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home. Funeral info, (630) 668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 11, 2019