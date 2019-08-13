Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Thomas Sullivan
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Thomas Sullivan Obituary
Sullivan, Thomas J. Age 58. Cherished son of John (Camilla) Sullivan and the late Patricia Sullivan; loving brother of Carolyn (Robert) Muhs, Kathleen (Matthew) Lennon, John Sullivan and Mary (Paul) Wisdom. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Will be sorely missed by Majestic "Baby." Visitation Thursday 11:00 a.m. until time of service 1:00 p.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online guestbook at www.palosgaidasfh.com, 708-974-4410.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 13, 2019
