Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium
7861 S. 88th Avenue
Justice, IL
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium
7861 S. 88th Avenue
Justice, IL
Thomas Strauch Obituary
Strauch, Thomas "Grouch" D. Age 81, U.S. Army Veteran, passed away on March 9, 2020. Loving father of the late Lori Strauch; cherished son of the late Josephine (nee Wolsko) and the late Bernard Strauch; dear brother of JoAnn (William) Reiland, Donna (Robert) Schlueter, the late Jeanne (the late Rudolph) Toporis, the late Robert (the late Virgil) Strauch, the late Dolores (the late Edmund) Mirabelli, the late Evelyn (the late Norman) Baker, the late Margaret (the late George) Moses, the late Barbara (the late Kenneth) Minson, the late John Strauch, the late William Strauch and the late Carolyn (the late Russell) Seger. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Forever friend of the late Doris Tomson and Collette Santucci. Visitation Friday, March 13, 2020, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. Funeral Friday, March 13, 2020, 7:00 p.m. Service and Time of Remembrance to be held at the funeral home. Cremation rites to be accorded. For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 12, 2020
