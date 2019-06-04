|
Schramm, Thomas J. Korean War Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Joan F. (nee Kiebles); loving father of William Hutchins, Eric Schramm, and Valerie (Tim McEneany) Schramm; dearest brother of Catherine (the late Charles) Pfister and the late Mary T. Schramm; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Rd. (5500W), Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Louis deMontfort Church for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment private. Funeral info: (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 4, 2019