McCarthy, Thomas Robert A lover of life, family, books and knowledge, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2019. Tom was born to Thomas and Marie Havey McCarthy on January 7, 1944. He was raised on the Southside, spending many years in the Beverly neighborhood. He married Cindy (Buescher) McCarthy in June 1982, and soon had a growing family with Tom (Kim), Pat and Annie (Austin) Safranski. He is considered the silliest grandpa ever by James, Drew, Adam and Caroline McCarthy. Tom had a Masters in Linguistics and taught every level of schooling from kindergarten to college. But to make sure he had enough time off to read the 10,000 books he eventually amassed, he started his own tax preparation business- Master Tax Center in 1969. Eventually Tom worked three months a year, then read, talked to friends, traveled with his family and puttered at his farm in Michigan the other nine months. Memorial private. Donations may be made to: Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd. S.W., Liburn, GA. (lbda.org) Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 1, 2019