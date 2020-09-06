Hynes, Thomas R.
Beloved son of the late William and Helen Hynes; loving brother of Robert (Vivian), Edward (Adrienne), Dolores (the late Ray) Mercier, Larry, Mary and the late William and Donald Hynes; dear brother-in-law of Pat Hynes; fond uncle of Susan and many other nieces and nephews.Tom was an avid bowler, horseshoe player, gardener and loved oldies music. Donations can be made in Tom's name to Unity Hospice of Chicagaoland, 600 W. Cermak Rd. Suite 3D Chicago, IL 60616 or www.unityhospice.com
. Interment private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral Info: 708-636-2320
