Hollowed , Thomas P.
Thomas P. Hollowed, age 63, suddenly. Beloved husband of Denise (nee Dioguardi). Devoted father of T.J., Mike (Megan), Jon (Amanda), Christi Hollowed and Maddy Hollowed. Loving grandfather of Rosie and Hayden. Dear brother of Myles Hollowed, Katie Hollowed, Barb Di Giacomo and Dan Hollowed. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Tom worked for many years in the hotel industry. Visitation Saturday, Oct. 31st, 1 PM until time of service 5 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com
