Thomas Orr Obituary
Orr, Thomas E. Age 41, born into eternal life on June 2, 2019. Beloved son of Noreen (nee Fenlon) and the late John T. Orr, C.F.D.; loving brother of Jack, the late Kathleen (Phil) Orr-McDonald, Mary (Mike) Keenan, Eileen (Bill) Riggio, the late Albert, Noreen (Bart) Rohan, William (Hilda), and Robert (Rozanne) Orr; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews; dear nephew of James Orr, the late Peter J. Fenlon, Joan Barrett, and Catherine McElligott. Member of Loyal Order of Moose Local # 44. Visitation Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Family and friends will meet at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 6435 S. Kilbourn Ave., Chicago, IL 60629, on Monday, June 10, 2019, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, (708) 636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 7, 2019
