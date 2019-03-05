|
Murray, Thomas E. Veteran Navy WWII. Beloved Husband of Joan, nee Watson. Loving Father of Cheryl (Jack) Juliano, Patricia Witkowski, Timothy (Gloria) Murray, Barbara (Nicholas) Tully and Michael (Jennifer) Murray. Proud Grandfather of 11 and Great-Grandfather of 8. Fond Brother of Lawrence (Lucille) Murray and the late Kathleen Frankenbach, late Arlene Knorr, late Madeline Mueller and the late Mary Sharon Gunderson. Dear Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Thomas was a longtime usher at St. Rene Goupil Church, Past President of Clear Ridge Little League, Chief Operating Engineer for the City of Chicago for 44 years. Visitation is Wednesday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th St. just west of Harlem). Funeral is Thursday with prayers at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home going to St. Rene Goupil Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Thomas' family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208. Slainte, to Dad's Irish eyes smiling.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 5, 2019