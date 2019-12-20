|
Mendoza, Thomas R. Age 63, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019 with his loving family at his side. Thomas is the loving husband to Lynn Marie (nee Cloutier); beloved father to Jonathon (Diana) and Joseph; loving grandfather to Noah and Avery Mendoza; devoted son the late Socorro and Georgianna Mendoza; beloved brother to Marcus (Martha) Mendoza and the late Helaine Mendoza; brother-in-law to Karen (Ralph) Motto, James (Kimberly) Cloutier, Jr.; Mark Cloutier, the late Michael Cloutier, John Cloutier, and Cynthia Knittle; Uncle Tom to many adoring nieces and nephews. Thomas dedicated 35 hard working and knowledgeable years of service to the Chicago Water Department, retiring as the General Superintendent. He continued his passion of engineering, working at d'Escoto, Inc. as Coordinating Field Engineer. Tom's family would like to thank his friends and beloved co-workers for all their generous support. Visitation will be at Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home, (10727 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, IL 60655), Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2:00-9:00 pm. A prayer service will be at Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home at 4:00 pm. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 20, 2019