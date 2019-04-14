Home

HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPEL
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
(708) 385-4478
Thomas Meegan
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPEL
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPEL
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Christopher Church
Thomas Meegan


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Meegan Obituary
Meegan, Thomas J. Age 64, late of Country Club Hills, formerly of Midlothian. Beloved husband of Donna (nee Lang) Meegan; loving father of Christopher (Amanda) Meegan, Rebecca Meegan and Curt Meegan; proud grandfather of Zachary and Connor Meegan; dear brother of Michael, Timothy, Rosemarie Stansbury, Peter, Joseph, Margaret Schroeder, William, the late James, John and Robert Meegan; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Special Olympics. Tom was a driver for Prairie Materials and a member of Teamsters Local #786. Funeral Wednesday 9:30 a.m. from the Hickey Memorial Chapel, 4201 W. 147th St., Midlothian to St. Christopher Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 2:00-8:00 p.m. For more information and online register, www.hickeyfuneral.com, or 708-385-4478.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 14, 2019
