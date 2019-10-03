|
McGuire, Thomas Native of Faulagh, County Mayo, Ireland. Devoted husband of the late Delia (nee Taylor); loving father of John (Carmel), Mike (Kelly), Pat, Ann Marie Koch, Tom (Gidget), and Kevin (Cherie) McGuire; cherished grandfather of 15; proud great-grandfather of four; beloved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of many. Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, 8:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Incarnation Church, 5757 W. 127th St., Crestwood, IL 60418. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For Funeral info, 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 3, 2019