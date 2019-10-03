Home

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
8:30 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Incarnation Church
5757 W. 127th St
Crestwood, IL
View Map
More Obituaries for Thomas McGuire
Thomas McGuire

Thomas McGuire Obituary
McGuire, Thomas Native of Faulagh, County Mayo, Ireland. Devoted husband of the late Delia (nee Taylor); loving father of John (Carmel), Mike (Kelly), Pat, Ann Marie Koch, Tom (Gidget), and Kevin (Cherie) McGuire; cherished grandfather of 15; proud great-grandfather of four; beloved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of many. Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, 8:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Incarnation Church, 5757 W. 127th St., Crestwood, IL 60418. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For Funeral info, 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 3, 2019
