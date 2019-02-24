|
|
McGannon, Thomas H. February 21, 2019, age 83. Late of Tinley Park, Illinois, formerly of Homewood. Beloved husband of Marilyn M. McGannon (nee Luby); dear father of Michael McGannon, Mary Therese (Thomas) Villano, Patrick (Jill) McGannon, Timothy (Elena) McGannon, Kevin (Gwen) McGannon and Kathleen McGannon; cherished grandfather of Sean, Ryan, Kyle, Daniel, Annabel and Orla McGannon, Matthew and Meghan Villano; loving brother of William (Marjorie) McGannon and Lucille Shanahan; survived by many nieces and nephews. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy., Homewood, Friday, March 1, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 17951 Dixie Hwy., Homewood. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to Lighthouse for the Blind or would be appreciated. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 24, 2019