Majewski, Thomas A. Retired C.F.D. Brotherhood of the Barrel, Veteran Army, Member of Glazers Union #27. Beloved husband of EmeIda "Janice" (nee Niemiera); loving father of Susan Majewski, Tony C.F.D. (Paula) Majewski, Jill (Nick C.F.D.) Cairo, and Karen Mikesh; proud grandfather of Alex, Nicole, Jenna, Natalie, Nick, Emme, Christian, and the late Dominic; dear brother of the late Geraldine Gibbs; brother-in-law of Elaine (Vito) Capozziello; loving son of the late Bruno and the late Josephine Majewski. Visitation Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th street just west of Harlem). Funeral Friday, March 29, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., from the funeral home to St. Daniel the Prophet Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Resurrection. Cremation Private. Condolences may be sent to Thomas' family on his personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com. (708) 458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 27, 2019