Lejman, Thomas M. Age 80, beloved husband of the late Judith C. Lejman (nee Brislen); loving father of Thomas Lejman, Jr., Tammy (Dave) Cuthbert and Wendy Geagan; dear grandfather of Nicole, Davey, Ashley, Samantha, Allison, Jessica and Brandon; dearest great-grandfather of Victor and Luke; cherished brother of Mitch (Joan) Lejman, Rosie (Russell) Ropke, Katie (Rich) Hosack and Paul Lejman. Tom served as a Volunteer on the Riverdale Fire Department for many years. VisitationWednesday,3-9 p.m. Funeral ServiceThursday, 10:30 a.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159thSt., Orland Park. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral info708-429-3200.
