Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Thomas M. Lejman Obituary
Lejman, Thomas M. Age 80, beloved husband of the late Judith C. Lejman (nee Brislen); loving father of Thomas Lejman, Jr., Tammy (Dave) Cuthbert and Wendy Geagan; dear grandfather of Nicole, Davey, Ashley, Samantha, Allison, Jessica and Brandon; dearest great-grandfather of Victor and Luke; cherished brother of Mitch (Joan) Lejman, Rosie (Russell) Ropke, Katie (Rich) Hosack and Paul Lejman. Tom served as a Volunteer on the Riverdale Fire Department for many years. VisitationWednesday,3-9 p.m. Funeral ServiceThursday, 10:30 a.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159thSt., Orland Park. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral info708-429-3200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 9, 2019
