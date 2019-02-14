|
|
Laliotes, Thomas J. Age 80, US Army Veteran. Beloved husband for 47 years to the late Jo Ann Laliotes (nee Brislen, 2012); loving father of John; dear brother of Frances Roti and the late Leonard Laliotes; fond brother-in-law of Doreen Mattson and the late Charlotte Brislen and Judy (Tom) Lejman; dear godfather of Wendy Geagan; dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Avid Chicago sports fan, especially the Chicago Cubs. Visitation Friday, February 15, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a service at 5:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 South 73rd Avenue (155th/Wheeler Dr. and Harlem), Orland Park, IL. Cremation private. At a future date, Tom and his late wife Jo Ann will be inurned at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Express your thoughts and condolences at www.colonialchapel.com. Info 708-532-5400.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 14, 2019