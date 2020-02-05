|
Kilmartin,Thomas M. Age 72, Beloved son of the late Thomas and Margaret Kilmartin; loving brother of Jim Ret C.P.D. (Donna), Jack Ret C.P.D. (Nancy), Mary Therese and Peggy Kilmartin; dear uncle of Megan (Tim) Cook, Michael (Stacy) Kilmartin, and Kelly Kilmartin, and great-uncle of four, and friend to many. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home, 10525 S. Western Avenue, Chicago. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. prayers at the funeral home then to St. John Fisher Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Proud alumnus of Visitation Grammar School, Mt. Carmel High School, and DePaul University. Tom was a teacher at Tinley Park High School for 30+ years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Thomas Kilmartin to the Mt. Carmel Educational Foundation, 6410 S. Dante Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 and would be greatly appreciated. For information www.donnellanfuneralhome.com or 773-238-0075.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 5, 2020