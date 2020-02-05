Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St John Fisher Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Kilmartin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Kilmartin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Kilmartin Obituary
Kilmartin,Thomas M. Age 72, Beloved son of the late Thomas and Margaret Kilmartin; loving brother of Jim Ret C.P.D. (Donna), Jack Ret C.P.D. (Nancy), Mary Therese and Peggy Kilmartin; dear uncle of Megan (Tim) Cook, Michael (Stacy) Kilmartin, and Kelly Kilmartin, and great-uncle of four, and friend to many. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home, 10525 S. Western Avenue, Chicago. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. prayers at the funeral home then to St. John Fisher Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Proud alumnus of Visitation Grammar School, Mt. Carmel High School, and DePaul University. Tom was a teacher at Tinley Park High School for 30+ years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Thomas Kilmartin to the Mt. Carmel Educational Foundation, 6410 S. Dante Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 and would be greatly appreciated. For information www.donnellanfuneralhome.com or 773-238-0075.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -