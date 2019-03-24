|
|
Keenan, Thomas R. Age 67. Husband of Victoria (nee Luebke); beloved father of Kelly, Thomas and Erin; cherished grandfather of Shannon and Paige Finnegan. Member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union, Local 73, for 38 years. Visitation Monday, March 25, 2019, at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, from 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, starting with prayers at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. followed by procession to Immaculate Conception Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Cremation will follow privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be directed to the Special Gifts Theatre, Inc. (specialgiftstheatre.org). Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 24, 2019