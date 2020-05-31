Dwyer, Thomas James Aquinas Thomas James Aquinas Dwyer, age 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on May 29, 2020, after a battle with cancer. He was the proprietor of Grandpa's Place in both Glenview and on the west side of Chicago. He was the proud and loving father of Marguerite ("Peggy") Sutton, Timothy (Liliana) Dwyer, Julie (Thomas) Tuten and Thomas Joseph Dwyer; and former husband of Mary M. Dwyer. He was the grandfather of nine wonderful grandchildren: Erin Marguerite and Sam Sutton; Max, Maggie and Jesse Luke Tuten; Tyler Simpson, Teigan, Riley Jake and Grace Dwyer and also proud great-grandfather to Aubrey Doll, all of whom gave life and true meaning to the name of the fine establishment called "Grandpa's Place". He was the fond brother of John Dwyer (Mary Lou nee Kurtz) and Ginny McManus. He was predeceased by his parents, Martin "Matt" and Marguerite Dwyer; three brothers, Jay, Bill and David and his sister, Barbara Dwyer Tarzon. He was uncle and great-uncle to so many loving nephews and nieces and friend of so many. Due to the current situation, there will be a Memorial Service at a later date. Donations in Tom's memory may be made to: Misericordia Heart of Mercy (Misericordia.com) or National Religious Retirement Office, 3211 4 St. NE, Washington, D.C. 20017. Funeral Info: www.drechslerbrownwilliams.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 31, 2020.