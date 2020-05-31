Thomas James Aquinas Dwyer
Dwyer, Thomas James Aquinas Thomas James Aquinas Dwyer, age 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on May 29, 2020, after a battle with cancer. He was the proprietor of Grandpa's Place in both Glenview and on the west side of Chicago. He was the proud and loving father of Marguerite ("Peggy") Sutton, Timothy (Liliana) Dwyer, Julie (Thomas) Tuten and Thomas Joseph Dwyer; and former husband of Mary M. Dwyer. He was the grandfather of nine wonderful grandchildren: Erin Marguerite and Sam Sutton; Max, Maggie and Jesse Luke Tuten; Tyler Simpson, Teigan, Riley Jake and Grace Dwyer and also proud great-grandfather to Aubrey Doll, all of whom gave life and true meaning to the name of the fine establishment called "Grandpa's Place". He was the fond brother of John Dwyer (Mary Lou nee Kurtz) and Ginny McManus. He was predeceased by his parents, Martin "Matt" and Marguerite Dwyer; three brothers, Jay, Bill and David and his sister, Barbara Dwyer Tarzon. He was uncle and great-uncle to so many loving nephews and nieces and friend of so many. Due to the current situation, there will be a Memorial Service at a later date. Donations in Tom's memory may be made to: Misericordia Heart of Mercy (Misericordia.com) or National Religious Retirement Office, 3211 4 St. NE, Washington, D.C. 20017. Funeral Info: www.drechslerbrownwilliams.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 31, 2020
Dear Tim and family: My thoughts and prayers go out to all of you in this time of sorrow and loss. Stay Well and PEACE!
Lee Lupi
Friend
May 31, 2020
Tom's parents and mine were long time friends and I knew Tom and his brother and sisters from my earliest childhood. I remember Tom helping me to learn the Latin so I could become an altar boy. Years later, I loved to go to Grandpa's Place for a beer after the Holy Name bowling league on Wednesday nights. Tom was a great friend and will be missed.

Requiescant in pace Tom.
William Krueger
Friend
May 31, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
May 30, 2020
A wonderful man who was a great friend of my dad's, Bill Conroy, at Mills Tower. They are likely having a joyous reunion in heaven. RIP Tom
Maura Conroy Simms
Friend
May 30, 2020
I work for mr Dwyer for about 4 years. He had great Patience for me and wisdom. He was a great man.
To his family I am so sorry for your loss.
Matt doetsch
Coworker
May 30, 2020
great memories of Tom years ago when I lived in Glenview. He asked me to be the bartender on a double Decker bus from Grandpas Glenview to a cubs game. Bad mistake,I still haven't found my way home ;) A Great man and my condolences to the entire family and friends....
Kevin Colleran
Acquaintance
May 30, 2020
I worked part time for Tom and Mary when they first opened Grandpa's. It was a fun place to work and always enjoyed their family! Tom was a wonderful and fun person to work for! My condolences to the family!
Martha Barrows
Friend
May 30, 2020
My condolences to Toms family. I worked for Tom at Grandpa's. I have so many happy memories of Tom, such was a great, kind, giving and funny man. Heaven is a better place now. RIP my old boss and mentor.
William Hubbard
Coworker
May 30, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
David Kelm
Friend
May 30, 2020
I was a habitue of Grandpa's Place when i lived in Glenview. I and the other members of my Indian Princesses (Yuma) tribe, Lloyd , Dick, Jerry, Ben, Mike often met there after a meeting or camp out. I was delighted and surprised when the proprietor, Tom Dwyer, ended up in the same independent living facility in Oak Park that I did. He was my friend and neighbor there for twelve years. In both locations he was one of the finest men I have ever met.
Roger Beltrami
Neighbor
May 29, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Mr. Dwyer and all his family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of
Misericordia Home
May 29, 2020
Tom
Rest in Peace You were a great man Love Jan Thomas
Janice Thomas
Friend
May 29, 2020
Tom came into the Oak Park Senior Services Lunch Program where I work, and I liked him from the day we met.Always smiling happy to see everyone quick with a joke, and an all around sweet man. I am so saddened at his passing. My condolences to his family. Tom I will never forget you sir rest in peace.
Colleen Nash
Friend
