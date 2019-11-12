|
Carey, Thomas J. Thomas J. Carey, age 61; loving father of Lindsey; devoted son of the late Philip and Jeanette Carey; loving brother of Linda (Michael) Moser, Colleen (Michael) McNamara, Philip (Sheila) Carey, James (Wendy) Carey, Joan (Ann Kirchoffer) Carey and the late Daniel Carey; loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Long time railroad employee. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Service Thursday 11:00 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, IL 60462. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral info: (708) 429-3200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 12, 2019