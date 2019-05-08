|
Hunt, Thomas Kevin Age 18, of Oak Park. Beloved son of Carolynn and Phillip Hunt; loving brother of Amanda, Evelyn, and Lillian Hunt; cherished grandchild of Marjorie and William Hunt, and Nancy and the late Gerald Petroskey; adored nephew, cousin, and friend of many. Visitation Friday, May 10, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., at Drechsler, Brown, & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Family and friends are to meet at St. Giles Church, 1045 Columbian Ave., Oak Park, Saturday, May 11, 2019, for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rebecca's Dream in honor of Thomas Kevin Hunt and Mental Health Month (rebeccasdream.org - PO Box 616, Northbrook, IL 60065) are appreciated. For more information: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 8, 2019