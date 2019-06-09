|
Hintz, Thomas A Rolling Meadows. 86. He passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family June 5, 2019. Born December 19, 1932, in Chicago. Thomas was a veteran of the Army. He was the beloved husband of the late Louise (nee Lindsey); mother of Diane (John) Martin, Thomas (Dana), John (Sharon) and the late Donald Hintz; grandfather of nine; great-grandfather of one; and brother of the late Eugene and Henry Hintz, Theresa Dohrmann, Dolores Bogusiewicz and Margie Markowski. Visitation Tuesday 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers 11:30 a.m. at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road (1/2 block east of Route 53), Rolling Meadows. Funeral Mass Tuesday 12 noon at St. Colette Church, 3900 Meadow Drive, Rolling Meadows. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Contributions may be made to . Info, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 9, 2019