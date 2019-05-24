Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 586-7900
Funeral
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:45 AM
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Symphrosa Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Gomez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Gomez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Gomez Obituary
Gomez, Thomas L. Age 63, of Chicago, at rest May 22, 2019. Beloved son of Louise (nee Martinez) and the late Louis Gomez; loving brother of Joe (Kathy), Rose (Joe) Zielinski, Frank, Louie, and John (Stella) Gomez; fond uncle of many; and dear friend to all. Funeral Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 9:45 a.m., from Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 W. Archer Ave., Chicago, to St. Symphrosa Church for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Garden Mausoleum. Visitation Sunday, May 26, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Info: visit www.rdigefh.com or call (773) 586-7900.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ridge Funeral Home
Download Now