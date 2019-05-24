|
Gomez, Thomas L. Age 63, of Chicago, at rest May 22, 2019. Beloved son of Louise (nee Martinez) and the late Louis Gomez; loving brother of Joe (Kathy), Rose (Joe) Zielinski, Frank, Louie, and John (Stella) Gomez; fond uncle of many; and dear friend to all. Funeral Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 9:45 a.m., from Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 W. Archer Ave., Chicago, to St. Symphrosa Church for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Garden Mausoleum. Visitation Sunday, May 26, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Info: visit www.rdigefh.com or call (773) 586-7900.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2019