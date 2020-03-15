|
Giblin, Thomas E. 76, a proud Army Veteran passed away on February 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Marlene "his bride"; devoted son to the late Thomas and Blossom Giblin; preceded in death by his brothers Jack, Bill, and Dick, and nephews James and Richard; survived by daughter Wendy, stepdaughter Andrea; sister-in-law's Dolores and Roberta; five grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews; loving cousin of Nancy Feehan. He was a friend of Bill W. Tom grew up in Elmhurst, IL then he lived in Chicago for many years, which is where he met Marlene. They made their home in Lake Station, Indiana for 30 years together. He will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 15, 2020