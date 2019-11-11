|
Gallagher, Thomas A. Air Force Veteran, beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Hennessy); loving father of Thomas J. (Denise), Mary C. and Brian P. (Lauren); devoted grandfather of Michael, Kelly, Shea, Matthew, Kevin, Elizabeth, Kendall, Reilly and Megan; dearest brother of the late William P. (Carole) Gallagher; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation and funeral were held this past weekend with arrangements made by Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487. Donations in Thomas's name can be made to The.National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 11, 2019