Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
15050 S Wolf Rd.
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Gallagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Gallagher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Gallagher Obituary
Gallagher, Thomas A. Air Force Veteran, beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Hennessy); loving father of Thomas J. (Denise), Mary C. and Brian P. (Lauren); devoted grandfather of Michael, Kelly, Shea, Matthew, Kevin, Elizabeth, Kendall, Reilly and Megan; dearest brother of the late William P. (Carole) Gallagher; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation and funeral were held this past weekend with arrangements made by Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487. Donations in Thomas's name can be made to The.National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -