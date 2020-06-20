I have lost my Best Friend and brother in life. We met ppl over 22 years ago when coaching sports with our kids in Park Ridge. We instantly connected as friends even though we were competing against each other. It was a fantastic fun time with both of us having great passion for sports and life! . As our kids grew up, we bonded even more and enjoyed each others company and talking sports and life. Tom I will miss you and you have left a hole in my Heart With your passing. When I drive to Lake Geneva and my house in Delavan I will think of you and miss your companionship. You are gone way to soon, we have way to many adventures still to be done. Rest In Peace in Heaven. Love you always Bob Wasick i

