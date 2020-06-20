Thomas G. Leontios
Thomas G. Leontios, 63, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed to eternal life on Monday, June 15, 2020. Thomas was born to Helen and the late Gus Leontios on December 18, 1956, in Illinois.

He is survived by his mother, Helen, and children Constantine (Taylor), Christian, Alexander and Victoria. Proud Papou to Helani and Alexandra; loving brother of the late Shelia Leontios Zaffer; beloved uncle of Sophia, Lisa (Mark) and P.J. (Violet); dearest cousin of Connie (Michael); and cherished grand-uncle to Eddie, Zoe, Meghan, Andrew, Ellie, Lilah and Philip. Tom lived his life with joy, laughter, passion, and an incredible love for his family and friends.

Visitation will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home (515 Center St., Lake Geneva). Private burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Leontios family.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services
515 Center St
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
(262) 248-2320
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
June 20, 2020
Tom was simply a great man that we will all miss very much; may he rest in peace!!! Our deepest condolences to the family, especially to Tom's mother and children.
Nada Tupanjac
Friend
June 20, 2020
I worked for the Leontios family for many years helped Tom open The Chalet. I am truly saddened by his passing. My deepest sympathy to Helen and his entire family.
May his memory be eternal.
Sophia Maduros Simios
Sophia Simios
Friend
June 19, 2020
Tom.... thank you for being you...thoughtful, smart and of
course...funny...Ill miss you my friend........
John Liapes
Friend
June 19, 2020
June 19, 2020
I have lost my Best Friend and brother in life. We met ppl over 22 years ago when coaching sports with our kids in Park Ridge. We instantly connected as friends even though we were competing against each other. It was a fantastic fun time with both of us having great passion for sports and life! . As our kids grew up, we bonded even more and enjoyed each others company and talking sports and life. Tom I will miss you and you have left a hole in my Heart With your passing. When I drive to Lake Geneva and my house in Delavan I will think of you and miss your companionship. You are gone way to soon, we have way to many adventures still to be done. Rest In Peace in Heaven. Love you always Bob Wasick i
Bob Wasick
Friend
June 19, 2020
I am heart broken and send my deepest condolences to Hellen, Connie, Terry, Conner, Christian, Alex and Victoria. Tom was Godfather to my oldest daughter Shawna, our families spent many holidays and birthdays together and we will miss Uncle Tommy!
Patrick Smythe
Friend
June 19, 2020
June 19, 2020
I am beyond saddened to hear of Tom's sudden passing. He was a force of uplifting energy, so full of life and laughter, and will be dearly missed by me and everyone who had the joy of knowing him. May his memory be a blessing to all; my heart goes out to his beloved family.
Debra Kruger
Friend
June 19, 2020
Condolences to Toms family. Met Tom when I worked with his sister Sheila at Lake Forest Hospital. Hugs to Sofia,Lisa and PJ
Linda McBride
Acquaintance
June 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Beyond the sadness I get a smile when I think of Tom. He will be missed!
Brent Connell
Friend
