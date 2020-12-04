Gurrister, Thomas G.
Thomas G. Gurrister died peacefully in Sun City Center, FL on December 1st 2020. He was 86 years old. Mr. Gurrister is survived by his wife, Leona Gurrister (Johnson) of Sun City Center, FL; his son and daughter-in-law, David and Marita Gurrister of Dumfries Virginia; his son and daughter-in-law, Don and Maggie Gurrister of Lemont, IL; his grandchildren, Lisa (Jared) Becker, Cassie (Kevin) Young, Captain Matthew Gurrister (USMC), Captain Jason (Ally) Gurrister (USMC), Jeffrey (Marissa) Gurrister, Laura Gurrister; great-grandchildren, Jack and Avery Becker, Sophia and James Young; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Agatha Gurrister; his brothers, Phillip and Joseph Gurrister; sister Mary Ann Covert; and great-grandchild Thomas Keith Gurrister. Mr. Gurrister was born on September 25 th , 1934 in Chicago, IL to Joseph and Agatha Gurrister. He married Leona Gurrister (Johnson), in 1956 and spent 64 beautiful years together. Tom was an avid golfer, fisherman and woodworker, bringing joy to everyone around him with his wit and sense of humor. He was a kind, hardworking, family-man, dedicating 36 years of service to People Gas Company in Chicago, IL. A private service will be held in Lemont, IL in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to EndPolio.org
, an organization near to Tom and Leona's hearts.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com