Uncle Tom touched my life in such a profound way! Because of his kindness in helping me get a job at the gas company where he worked and letting me ride back and forth to the one and only train to Chicago from Lemont in 1973-74, I met my first husband and had 3 beautiful children and now 4 grandchildren! All because of my godfather's kindness to me! He also drove me to my wedding when we learned the best mans car wasn’t clean enough! Lol! Thank you dear Uncle Tom for a lifetime of love you have shown me. Growing up across the street from you and Auntie Lee was an honor I will never forget. Rest In Peace dear Godfather.

Janie Jaglowski Jones

