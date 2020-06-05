Flanagan, Thomas E. The Hon. Thomas Edward Flanagan (Ret.), born May 27, 1936, highly respected Cook County Circuit Court Judge of 36 years, has passed into eternal life on May 31, 2020. His memory is cherished by his wife of 59 years Nancy and his six children; Aileen (Timothy), Elyse (William), Maura, Nannette (Maurizio), Rhea (John), Thomas Jr., fourteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was a proud graduate of Visitation 1950, St. Ignatius graduate 1954, Loyola graduate 1958, and University of Chicago Law School graduate 1962. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Ignatius High School, 1076 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL 60608 would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. Please leave a memory for the family on Thomas's Tribute Wall. Your stories will bring comfort to the family as they are unable to gather together to hear them in person. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 5, 2020.