Dorian, Thomas W. Age 58, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Darla (nee Fitzgerald); loving father of Michael (Cristina) and Meghan (Mike Borskie) Dorian; a proud grandfather expecting his first grandchild; dear brother of Tracey (Laura) Dorian, Cynthia (Bruce) Scaduto, late Christine and the late Timothy Dorian; loving son of the late Thomas W. and Carole Dorian; fond uncle and friend to many. Thomas was reunited in heaven by his loving Roxy girl. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation Sunday, January 12, 2020 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn. Funeral Monday, January 13, 2020 prayers 10:15 a.m. from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, to St. Louis de Montfort Church. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. For more information 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 10, 2020