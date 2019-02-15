|
|
Convey, Thomas Retired C.F.D. Beloved husband of the late Janet (nee White); loving father of Thomas Joseph Jr., Michael, Terry, and Carrie; cherished grandfather of Mason, Megan, Tiffany, and Casey; dearest great-grandfather of Dax; loving son of the late Sarah "Sadie" and Michael, natives of Swinford, Co. Mayo, Ireland; dear brother of Michael, John (Brother Kevin, FSC), and the late Mary "Kay" Perrone; fond uncle and friend to many. Korean War Veteran and City of Chicago Firemen for 38 years. VisitationFriday, February 15, 2019, 3:00-9:00 p.m. andSaturday9:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 11:45 a.m. at Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. ( 1/2 Block East Of Austin) to Saint Juliana Church. Mass, 12:30 p.m. Interment, Maryhill Cemetery. For info773-777-3944orwww.GFFH.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 15, 2019