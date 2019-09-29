Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 W. Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 W. Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis Borgia Church
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
Thomas Cicinelli Obituary
Cicinelli, Thomas M. 50, passed away suddenly September 24, 2019. Beloved son of Ursula (nee Benigno) and the late Vito Cicinelli; loving father of Brittany and Vito; dear brother of Angela (Anthony) Sciaccotta, Mark (Kim) Cicinelli, Sam (Sandra) Cicinelli; loving fiancé of Lisa Marie Sylvester (Vincent and Anthony); fond uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin, and dear friend of many. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral will begin Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, then proceed to St. Francis Borgia Church, Chicago, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment private. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 29, 2019
