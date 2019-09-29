|
Cicinelli, Thomas M. 50, passed away suddenly September 24, 2019. Beloved son of Ursula (nee Benigno) and the late Vito Cicinelli; loving father of Brittany and Vito; dear brother of Angela (Anthony) Sciaccotta, Mark (Kim) Cicinelli, Sam (Sandra) Cicinelli; loving fiancé of Lisa Marie Sylvester (Vincent and Anthony); fond uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin, and dear friend of many. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral will begin Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, then proceed to St. Francis Borgia Church, Chicago, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment private. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 29, 2019