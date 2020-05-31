Pope, Thomas C. Thomas C. Pope, of Pope Construction, resident of Palos Hills for many years, died on May 26, 2020, at the age of 73, in the comforts of his home he shared with his sweetheart. He is survived by his partner, Mary Jane Bos; his four children, Andrew, Jessica, Sarah (James Ball), and Mary Kate; his brother, Paul (Mona); and his niece and nephew, Paul Christopher and Christine. He was preceded in death by his eldest brother, Peter; his mother, Charlotte "Shoogy"; and his father, Ralph. Tom was born on February 18, 1947, and resided in Mt. Greenwood with his family. He had a strong passion for sports, especially baseball, hockey, and golf which he played avidly throughout his life. If there was a game on, Tom was watching. If there was a golf tournament, Tom was playing. When he was in high school, he moved to Detroit to play hockey for a feeder team for the Detroit Redwings. Years later, he graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. Tom was a skilled carpenter and tile setter. He eventually developed his own construction company, "Pope Construction," and had many clients who boasted over his unique work. Tom was charming, witty, and a conversationalist, to say the least. He had this magnetic charisma about himself, people were drawn to "Pope". He had the best one liners and always kept everyone laughing. Tom enjoyed spending time at The Valley Inn, where he met longtime friends, many he considered family. He spent the last few years traveling and really enjoying life with his partner, Mary Jane. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. Tom's wishes were to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 31, 2020.