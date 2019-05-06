Home

Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 783-7700
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. John Fisher Church
10234 S. Washtenaw Ave.
Chicago, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John Fisher Church
Thomas C. Hynes Obituary
Hynes, Thomas C. Age 80, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. Devoted husband of 55 years to Judith A. Hynes nee Maher; loving father of Cecilia (Cheever) Griffin, Thomas (Carol Jones), Daniel (Christina) and Matthew (Mari); cherished grandfather of 10 beautiful grandchildren, David, Clare, Matthew, Benjamin, Anna, Charlie, Liam, Finley, Trudie and Thomas Joseph "TJ".Dear Brother of Timothy, Jack, the late Robert, and the late William Hynes. Thomas was the proud son of Irish immigrants, the late William and Kathleen Hynes nee Dowd. Thomas served a distinguished career in government including as Illinois State Senator, President of the State Senate and Assessor of Cook County. Visitation Wednesday, May 8, 2019 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at St. John Fisher Church, 10234 S. Washtenaw Ave., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. John Fisher Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Thomas and Judith Hynes Scholarship Fund at St. Ignatius College Prep. Donations can be mailed to1076 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL 60608or made on-line atIgnatius.org.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 6, 2019
