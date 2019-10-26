|
|
Buckley, Thomas J. Thomas J. Buckley, age 83, US Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Patricia, nee Tobin; loving father of Cheryl Clough, Jayson (Deborah), Allyson Buckley, and Timothy (Ingrid); loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue Niles on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to JourneyCare Hospice appreciated. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 26, 2019