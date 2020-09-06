Thomas Bruin

Bruin, Thomas
Devoted son of the late Ann Bruin; Loving brother of Maureen (Jerry) Gerber, and the late Donna (late Vic) Mitchell, late Shirley (late Walter) Pratl, late Edward (Paula) Bruin, late James Bruin, late Kevin (late Pat) Bruin; Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews; Dear friend to many; Son of the late Edward Bruin. Tom was a loyal Chicago Cubs fan and an avid slot machine player. In accordance with Tom's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For Funeral Info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com