McClain, Thomas Boyd
Thomas Boyd McClain, 88, born in Clarksdale, MS; retired Debate Team Coach and Speech Dept. Chair, New Trier H.S.; Asst. Professor and Debate Coach, Northwestern Univ.; died October 6, 2020, at home in Evanston, surrounded by family. After graduating from Bethany Nazarene, serving in the army, and earning his Master's at Redlands Univ., Tom taught at the Univ. of Iowa and then at NU, where his team won the 1966 National Collegiate Debate Title. Named 1967 Collegiate Debate Coach of the year before starting his 24-year stint at New Trier.
Speech and Argumentation were life-long passions. A co-author of eight debate handbooks, Tom served as for the ISHA Speech Advisor (1973-76), Speech Consultant for the IL State Board of Ed. (1976-80), and President of the IL Speech and Theater Assoc. (1981-82). IL HS Debate Coach of the Year, 1978; NU Visiting Scholar 1982-83. Tom reached the outstanding achievement of having a third diamond added to his National Forensics League key in recognition of the New Trier Debate Team's continued excellence. Former President, IL. Federation of Teachers; Co-Chairman, Crisis Committee during the 1980 New Trier Teacher's strike, fought for fair compensation for Illinois teachers throughout his career. Husband of 67 years to Luqytia "Joy" McClain (nee Payne); father of Kyle McClain, Kathy (John) Sheridan, and Joy Bailey; grandfather of Hilary and Abigail Sheridan; brother of Douglas and the late Kenneth; uncle of many. Son of the late Grover Cleveland and Blanche Lucille McClain (nee Hamilton). Private interment, Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Assoc; www.alz.org
