Bezouska, Thomas A. "Tom" Of Berwyn, IL, born December 17, 19 31 died at home on January 3, 2020. Tom was a beloved husband to Mary Ann (Kuehn); loving father of Dr. Thomas Bezouska, (Janet), Amy Lustig (the late Francis), Robert Bezouska and Christopher Bezouska; devoted grandfather of Katherine Barbera (Andrew), Christine Borgogna (Nicholas), Lindsey Bezouska, Hannah Lustig, Sarah Lustig, Stephen Bezouska, Israel Marquez and Davian Bezouska; cherished great-grandfather of Wesley Borgogna and Benjamin Barbera; twin brother of Anthony Bezouska and Dorothy Graney and brother-in-law of the late George Kuehn and Thomas Kuehn; fond uncle and cousin to many. A family man to his core, Tom was a devoted husband and was actively involved with all his children and grandchildren. When he wasn't coaching soccer or leading a boy scout troop, he could be found acting as number one fan on the sideline of countless soccer matches, basketball games, swim meets, water polo games, track and field events, violin concerts and anything else his family participated in. He never missed a family sporting event or special family occasion, and was well known and loved as the official photographer at all family gatherings. He leaves a legacy of humility, honor, service and love of family. In addition to the love and devotion he had for his family, he was a highly decorated Veteran, and a 70 year member of the Boy Scouts with a number of wonderful accomplishments and life experiences. Upon completion of infantry training at Camp Breckinridge, KY, Tom also completed the basic Airborne Course at Fort Benning, GA, and the Combat Medical Aid Course at Eta Jima, Japan. Tom served with the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team (Rakkasans) in 1952 and 1953 with L Company, as an infantry man alongside his twin brother, Tony, and then as L Company's 3rd Platoon Medic. He was a member of the regimental soccer team in Japan and was also a member of both L Company's championship water polo and softball teams. His awards include Parachute Wings, Combat Infantry Badge, Combat Medic Badge, Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart (wounded July 15, 1953), Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Japan Occupation Medal, National Defense Medal, Korean Service Medal with three battle stars, U.N. Korean Service Medal, ROK War Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation, Korean Presidential Unit Citation, Navy/Marine Unit Citation, Korean Ambassador of Peace, Army Service Ribbon, Army Overseas Ribbon and the 187th regt. of the 101st Airborne Division, Distinguished Member of the Regiment Award. Tom was employed by Paschen Contractors of Chicago as a Project Manager; attended Northwestern University and then employed by James McHugh Construction Company as a Senior Project Manager (Vice President) in charge of purchasing contracts and field projects. He was very active in his community and held the Illinois Department of Human Services "Youth in Crisis" Award and The American Legion "Square Knot" award for dedication to the Boy Scouts of America. His lifetime memberships include: 187th Airborne RCT Rakkasan Association, 11th Airborne Division Association, 101st Airborne Division Association, American Legion, DAV, VFW, KWVA, American Airborne Association, Combat Infantrymen's Association, Korean and South East Asia Forces Association of Australia and New Zealand K Force Association. Tom has served as both vice president and president of his Rakkasan Chapter. From the Des Plaines Valley Council Boy Scouts of America, Tom holds the National Outstanding Eagle Scout Award, Silver Beaver Award, St. George National Religious Award, Vigil Honor Order of the Arrow, CYO Good Shepherd Award, Chicago Area Council's Good Scout Award, Powder Horn Award, Wood Badge, 70 Year Veteran Boy Scouts of America Pin and many more. Tom was an Eagle Scout, as are his sons Tom, Bob and Christopher. Thomas was laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery, on January 1Oth 2020.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 2, 2020