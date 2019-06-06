Banks, Lt. Thomas S. Age 65. A 26-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at Rush Medical Center of COPD. The Banks family business was firefighting. His father was retired BattalionChief James Banks, aswas his brother, Lt. James Banks. Raised on Chicago's Northside, he attended Gordon Tech High School, where he was a lineman on the football team.Tom was an avid diver and sports fan. Tom started his careerpainting at Carson Pirie Scott and took that skill to California, where he painted for Universal Studios. Hereturned from California to join the Chicago Fire Department in 1980. Tom spent his career at Squad Two, one of the busiest companies in the city. He alsospent ayear teaching at the Fire Academy. He retired from Squad Two as a Lieutenant, lasting longer on the Squadthan most firemen. Many said he was the best fireman they ever worked with, having been nominated for the Lambert TreeAward several times. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Erickson Stoll; his father, James; his brother, Jimmy; andbrother, Craig; and he is the fond brother of Laura and Richard.Tommy was a kind, generous [to a fault]soul, who loved animals and the Cubs. He will be sorely missed by innumerable people, but especially by bartenders and waiters who always received Tom's generosity.There will be a Celebration of Tom's Wild and Wacky Lifeat the Double Bubble, 6036 N. Broadway, Chicago, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Bring all your warm and wonderful stories about Tommy. For information call Barr Funeral Home, (773) 743-4034, or sign the guestbook at BarrFuneralHome.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary