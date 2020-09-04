1/
Thomas A. Cain
Cain, Thomas A.

Devoted husband of the late Joanne, nee Curley; Loving father of James Cain, Daniel Cain, Mary Jo (Thomas) Cain Reis, Mark (Gidget) Cain, and Elizabeth (Harvey) Cain Waller; Proud grandpa of Daniel II, Dana, Kevin, Brittany, Spenser, Alexis (Chase), and Johanna; Cherished great-grandpa of Landon and Ava Bella; Beloved brother of the late Joanne, late Joseph, Chester, late Gloria, Dorothy, and Charlotte; Dear brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many; Proud U.S. Army Veteran; Retired Pipefitter – Local 597; Former member of Knights of Columbus, VFW, American Legion, Moose Lodge, and the St. Thomas More Holy Name Society; Visitation Friday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Saturday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge to St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 9300 W. 167th Street, Orland Hills, IL; Mass 10:00 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info, 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com




Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
SEP
5
Funeral
09:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
September 4, 2020
Jim and family sorry for your lost . We will keep you in are thought's and prayer's
Carpenter Shop
Acquaintance
