Zientara, Therese (nee Wyka) Beloved wife of the late Anton; loving mother of Robert (Beverly), Gary (Jan), and James (Dory); dear grandmother of Benjamin (Krista), Sharon (Jon) Allen, and Daniel (Sarah); great-grandmother of seven; dear sister of Geraldine (Ed) Stupay; and aunt of many nieces and nephews; preceeded in death by one sister and two brothers. Active member of the Focolare Movement. Funeral services Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. from the Sourek Manor Funeral Home, 5645 W. 35th St., Cicero, to Our Lady of Charity Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation, Monday, March 11, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 9, 2019