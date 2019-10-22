|
|
Tomczyk, Therese B. Age 69, passed away suddenly on October 19, 2019. Therese was the loving mother of Joseph P. (Sara Franklin) Gubbins; dear sister of the late Richard (Geraldine) Tomczyk; fond aunt of Nicole (Loni) Singer; loving companion of Larry Markewych and dearest cousin of Mariann Schap. Therese was employed with Kraft foods for over 30 years and Advertisers Broadcast Service for over 10 years. Visitation Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to Divine Savior Church in Norridge for Mass at 10:30 a.m. The interment will be private. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 22, 2019