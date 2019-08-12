|
|
Scrip, Sr. Therese Marie Age 103, principal and 75 year member of St. Joseph TOSF, passed awayTuesday, August 6, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (nee Zandecki) Skrzypczynski; dear sister of the late Casimer "Skip", Edmund "Ed", Jerome "Jerry" Scrip, and the Sisters of St. Joseph, TOSF; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Faithful friend to Paula Gdowski and the late Bonnie Nied. Visitation, 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass, 10:30 a.m. with a prayer service at 9:30 a.m. onTuesday, August 13, 2019 at Sacred Heart Chapel at Clare Oaks, 801 Carillon Dr., Bartlett. Interment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sisters of St. Joseph TOSF, P.O. Box 305, Stevens Point, WI 54481 appreciated. Info 630-289-7575orwww.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 12, 2019