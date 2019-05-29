Home

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Funeral
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:45 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
701 Plainfield Road
Darien, IL
Theresa Styrczula Obituary
Styrczula, Theresa O. Beloved wife of Joseph; loving mother of Terese Polniak, Kenneth, Karen (Edward) Grzywacz and the late Joseph; devoted grandmother of Anthony, Jr. (Jill) Polniak, Bradley, Dana, Kristen, Nicole, and Matthew Grzywac; great-grandmother of William Polniak; dear sister of Benedict Latanski and the late Andrew Latanski; also nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday, May 31, 2019, at 9:45 a.m., from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien, to Our Lady of Peace Church, 701 Plainfield Rd., Darien, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Visitation Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 29, 2019
