Theresa S. Morrison
Morrison , Theresa S.

Theresa S. Morrison (nee Augustine) at rest November 28, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved Daughter of the Late Adam and Helen Augustine. Loving Mother of Donald Morrison, and Jeffrey (Catherine) Morrison. Cherished Grandmother of Adam and Rachael. Fond Sister of Diane (Alan) Kalaczinski, and the late Larry Augustine. Dear Aunt of Lisa (Kurt) Pilcher, David (Lillian) Kalaczinski, Susan Tierney. Services will be held at Our Lady of Hope Church 9711 W. Devon Ave. Rosemont, Illinois on December 7, 2020 10:00am mass. Internment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Due to Health and Safety Concerns the church is limited to 50 friends and family members. Social Distancing and masks are required. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Donald A. Greene; Greene Funeral Directors. Info (847) 343-1605

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Church
3 entries
December 6, 2020
The FTD Beautiful Spirit Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Susan Tierney
December 5, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lisa Pilcher
December 5, 2020
Sending prayers and blessings to the Morrison family on your loss. I am a friend of Donny’s and send my deepest condolences. Vicki Peake
Vicki Peake
Friend
