Home

POWERED BY

Services
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
(773) 561-6874
For more information about
Theresa Ruiz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:15 AM
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict's Church
2215 W. Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Ruiz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Ruiz


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Theresa Ruiz Obituary
Ruiz, Theresa M. (nee Schodin) 81, passed away Tuesday. She was a beloved wife of Frank Ruiz for 56 years; loving mother of John (Cynthia), Paul (Jonyce), James, and Joseph (Teresa); cherished grandmother of Ariana, Kiara, Joseph, Aaron, Mary and Sarah. She was a proud employee of 48 years at the microbiology lab at Illinois Masonic Hospital; a member of Independent Order of Svithiod Scandinavian Fraternal Organization Verdandi Lodge No. 3. Visitation is Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60625. Funeral Monday, April 15, 2019, 9:15 a.m. Prayers at the funeral home to St. Benedict's Church, 2215 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles, IL. Info 773-561-6874 or www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Drake & Son Funeral Home
Download Now