Ruiz, Theresa M. (nee Schodin) 81, passed away Tuesday. She was a beloved wife of Frank Ruiz for 56 years; loving mother of John (Cynthia), Paul (Jonyce), James, and Joseph (Teresa); cherished grandmother of Ariana, Kiara, Joseph, Aaron, Mary and Sarah. She was a proud employee of 48 years at the microbiology lab at Illinois Masonic Hospital; a member of Independent Order of Svithiod Scandinavian Fraternal Organization Verdandi Lodge No. 3. Visitation is Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60625. Funeral Monday, April 15, 2019, 9:15 a.m. Prayers at the funeral home to St. Benedict's Church, 2215 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles, IL. Info 773-561-6874 or www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 13, 2019