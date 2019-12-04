|
|
Michon, Theresa M. "Terry" (nee Jankowski) Dearly beloved wife of the late Eddie "Mungie" Michon. She passed away peacefully early on November 29, 2019. With always something nice to say, her kindness and caring touched all she met and will be missed by her many friends, nieces and nephews. Loving mother of Mark (Christine), Sue (Rich) Lewandowski and David; proud grandmother of Mark, Kristen, Richie (Amy) and Rob. Funeral, Saturday 10:00 a.m. (Doors open at 8:00 a.m.) from Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 W. Archer Ave., Chicago to Five Holy Martyrs Church Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. Info: 773-586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 4, 2019