Merrigan , Theresa Marie
Merrigan, Theresa Marie ,nee Madej, age 92, passed away on August 8, 2020 in Niles; beloved wife of the late Herman; loving mother of Linda (Joseph) Schabelski, the late Patrick, the late Terrence (Pamela), the late Michael, and Laura; fond grandmother of Jay, Tonee (Tim) Puetz, Terrence, Gary (Liz Barlock), Genesie (Adam) Castro, Samantha (Andrew) Dettling, and Kevin; cherished great-grandmother of Madison, Justin, Alan, Terrence, Joseph, Faith, and Skylar. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John Brebeuf Catholic Church in Niles on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11AM. Theresa will be laid to rest at Saint Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. For questions, please call Malec and Sons Funeral Home at (773)774-4100.
