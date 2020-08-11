1/
Theresa Marie Merrigan
Merrigan , Theresa Marie

Merrigan, Theresa Marie ,nee Madej, age 92, passed away on August 8, 2020 in Niles; beloved wife of the late Herman; loving mother of Linda (Joseph) Schabelski, the late Patrick, the late Terrence (Pamela), the late Michael, and Laura; fond grandmother of Jay, Tonee (Tim) Puetz, Terrence, Gary (Liz Barlock), Genesie (Adam) Castro, Samantha (Andrew) Dettling, and Kevin; cherished great-grandmother of Madison, Justin, Alan, Terrence, Joseph, Faith, and Skylar. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John Brebeuf Catholic Church in Niles on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11AM. Theresa will be laid to rest at Saint Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. For questions, please call Malec and Sons Funeral Home at (773)774-4100.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
7737744100
