Wilkie, Theresa Lynn Age 70, of Western Springs, IL, went to be with our Lord and Savior on August 19 following a wonderful birthday week and family visit in Dallas, TX. She passed away from natural causes stemming from heart disease complications. A longtime resident of the Chicago area, Theresa was born August 12, 1949 in Chicago and lived in Flossmoor and Western Springs, IL. She earned both her bachelors and master's degree from Northern Illinois University and studied at Harvard and Oxford Universities. Theresa is survived by her brother, Jack and sister-in-law, Margo Wilkie; her sister, Rosemary and brother-in-law, David Bennett; and godchildren, Meredith Clay and Jaclynn Wilkie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Joseph Wilkie and Mary Lynn Bates Wilkie. Wilkie was an innovative, award-winning teacher who taught in Hinsdale-Clarendon Hills Elementary District 181 from August1988 to June 2014. In order to perpetuate Theresa's belief in active citizenship, excellence in literary arts, and patriotism, the "Theresa Wilkie Inspired Instructor Grant" has been established through a joint effort of her family and the District 181 Foundation. The grant will recognize innovation in instilling those important values with awards for outstanding teachers and deserving students. Donations to the grant may be made online atwww.d181foundation.org, or by mail, D181 Foundation, P.O. Box 715, Hinsdale, IL 60521. Attention: Theresa Wilkie Grant. A memorial service for Miss Wilkie will be held Thursday, September 5 at All Saints Episcopal Church, 4370 Woodland Ave., Western Springs at 5:00 p.m. The service will be preceded with a reception hosted by the Wilkie family from 3:00 5:00 p.m. at the church.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 5, 2019