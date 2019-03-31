|
Lojeski, Theresa S. (nee Gnat) Age 82. Passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jerome D.; loving mother of David (John), Mark (Carol), Mitchell (Troy) and Carl (Claudia); cherished grandmother of six; great-grandmother of nine; fond sister of the late Leonard and William Gnat; also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday 9:00 a.m. from Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5725 S. Pulaski Rd. to St. Turibius Church Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, masses would be appreciated. Visitation Tuesday 3:00-9:00 p.m. (773)767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 31, 2019