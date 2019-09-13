|
Ladas, Theresa Age 94. Devoted daughter of the late James and Rose (nee Kocar) Ladas; cherished sister of Jane Smith, the late Bessie (Edward) Klisiak, Mary (William) Hammill, Nick (Jackie) Ladas, George (Dorothy) Ladas, Gus (Sienne) Ladas, and Harry (Bette) Ladas; adored and cherished aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to all. Proud Chicago Cubs fan and 42 year employee of Illinois Bell. Visitation Saturday 9:00 a.m. until time of Service 10:30 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com, 708-857-7878.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 13, 2019