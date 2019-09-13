Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
More Obituaries for Theresa Ladas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Ladas

Theresa Ladas Obituary
Ladas, Theresa Age 94. Devoted daughter of the late James and Rose (nee Kocar) Ladas; cherished sister of Jane Smith, the late Bessie (Edward) Klisiak, Mary (William) Hammill, Nick (Jackie) Ladas, George (Dorothy) Ladas, Gus (Sienne) Ladas, and Harry (Bette) Ladas; adored and cherished aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to all. Proud Chicago Cubs fan and 42 year employee of Illinois Bell. Visitation Saturday 9:00 a.m. until time of Service 10:30 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com, 708-857-7878.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 13, 2019
